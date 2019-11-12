Limerick hurlers confirm 30-man panel to travel to US for New York Classic

LIMERICK have a 30-man panel travelling to the US for this weekend's New York Hurling Classic.

This time last year John Kiely's Limerick hurlers won the Players Champions Cup when they beat Cork and Wexford to win the Fenway Classic in Boston.

This Saturday November 16 the Super11s Hurling moves to New York where Limerick defend their title.

Limerick play Wexford in the first semi final at 5.30pm (Irish time) with Tipperary facing Kilkenny in the second semi final one hour later.

The final is scheduled for 7.50pm.

There is no live television in Ireland for the event.

All games take place in Citi Field, Queens which is the home Major League Baseball franchise the New York Mets.

LeaderSport can reveal that Limerick travel stateside with a 30-man panel, all were part of the 2019 championship panel.

A number of players miss out due to injury and other commitments such as Shane Dowling, Dan Morrissey, Tom Condon and Barry Murphy.

PANEL: David Dempsey, Mike Casey, Peter Casey, William O’Donoghue, Kevin Downes and Conor Boylan (all Na Piarsaigh); Barry Hennessy, Graeme Mulcahy, Paddy O’Loughlin, Robbie Hanley and Aaron Costello (all Kilmallock); Richie English, Pat Ryan and Darragh O’Donovan (all Doon); Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane (all Patrickswell); Paul Browne and Sean Finn (both Bruff); Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Declan Hannon (Adare), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), Nickie Quaid (Effin), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon).