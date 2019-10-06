WATCH: Limerick Junior Soccer Premier League Round Up

PREMIER LEAGUE

Ballynanty Rovers 3 Regional Utd 2

Ballynanty Rvs picked up three valuable Premier League points today when they edged out Regional United at LIT.

Balla, buoyed by a number of new signings, went into the tie full of confidence but met a Regional XI who refused to go along with the narrative and Ewan O’Brien’s crunching tackle on Conor Ellis in the opening minute gave notice they were not here to make up the numbers.

They had Balla on the back foot for much of the game and the relief of the Balla line upon the final whistle was testament to that.

Donal Magee and Tom Daly will no doubt look at the positives and three points in the bag was the objective and that’s what they got.

However they will be concerned that they were unable to close down Regional’s Ross Fitzgerald. The midfielder was superb and bossed the whole game. However despite the fact that it was obvious everything was going through the former Nenagh player, the home side failed to stem the flow, allowing acres of space to create openings for his front runners.

On the plus side, the threat offered up front with Ellis, Kieran Hanlon and Adrian Power is substantial and will give them an edge over most sides, The introduction of Kevin Nolan and Barry Quinn just highlighted their strength in depth.

In the opening exchanges Balla’s prying and prodding was countered by a speedy Regional front line who were getting in behind their markers.

The visitors took a deserved lead on ten minutes when Donal O’Connell made a good break on the right. His cross into the area was helped on by Shane Dillon to Willie Griffin to blast home from six yards.

It would have been worse for Balla five minutes later when Shane Dillon teed up Griffin in the box but a last gasp interception by Thomas Lyons saved the day.

At the other end Kieran Hanlon and Dylan Higgins brought out good saves from Regional keeper Kevin Walsh.

Balla were back on level terms on the half hour mark when Thomas Lyons knocked the ball back into the path of Mike Guerin who let fly from 25 yards to rifle the ball to the roof of the net.

The home side struck again before Regional could regroup and Derek Daly split the visiting defence to put Adrian Power through on goal and he kept his nerve to coolly slot the ball past the keeper to give Balla the lead.

In the last couple of minutes of the opening half Regional threatened twice; Martin Madden fired into the side netting and Paul Sheahan volleyed straight at Stephen McNamara in the Balla goal.

The second half continued much in the same vein but the home side got the vital breakthrough when Kevin Nolan was tripped in the area and from the resultant spot kick Conor Ellis converted.

Regional still weren’t done and Griffin scored a second with a deft header to set up a nervy finish. However the Blues held out to take the points.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Michael Guerin; Dara Hughes; Shane Guerin; Ken Meehan; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Thomas Lyons; Derek Daly; Adrian Power; Kieran Hanlon; Conor Ellis. Subs: Ronan Ryan; David Donnan; Kevin Nolan; Barry Quinn; TJ O'Dwyer

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Tom Frawley; Martin Madden; Andrew Cowpar; Owen Hassett; Donal O'Connell; Ewan O'Brien; Ross Fitzgerald; Willie Griffin; Paul Sheahan; Shane Dillon. Subs:Jamie Greaves

Mungret Reg 3 Aisling Annacotty 0

Mungret Regional raised a few eyebrows on Sunday morning when they inflicted a 3-0 defeat on high flying Aisling Annacotty.

The result moves the newly promoted side well clear of the danger zone, allowing them to take the field without that added pressure.

They took the lead following a goalmouth scramble with Yakuba Yabre getting the final touch.

On the hour mark Mungret doubled their lead when Evan Barrett to Yabre whose effort flew to the net with the help of a defender.

Mungret wrapped up a memorable win when they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box and Kian Barry hit a low shot into the bottom corner.

A couple of yellow cards late on saw Aisling finish with none men to compound a miserable morning.

Mungret Reg: Shane Hogan; Conor Myers; Eoin Kelly; Adam Storan; Colm Barrett; Darragh Killian; Evan Barrett; Liam O'Sullivan; Kian Barry; Cian McNicholas; Yakuba Yabre. Subs; Keith Storan, Evan O’Grady and Mark Purcell

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Paul Storan; Killian Moloney; Nathan O'Callaghan; Kennedy N'dip; Colm O'Reilly; Paudie Walsh; Shane Donegan; Aaron Murphy; Mark McGrath; James Cleary. Subs:Graham Burke; Eoghan Burke; Brendan O'Dwyer; Tommy Canty

Coonagh Utd 0 Fairview Rgs 7

Coonagh had the misfortune to welcome Fairview to their grounds with the Blues in flying form. The result puts Fairview joint top of the tab;e with Pike Rvs who were not in action. New signing from Limerick Clyde O'Connell scored twice as did Darragh Rainsford. Jeffery Judge, AJ O'Connor and Eddie Byrnes also found the net for the winners.

Coonagh Utd: Ryan Doonan; Darren Martin; Seamus Moloney; Sean O'Dwyer; Ian Considine; Eoin Martin; Luke Doherty; Josh Sheehan; Domhnall Organ; Eddie Radcliffe; Ger Myles. Subs: Eoghan O'Neill; Rory O'Neill; Andrew Leydon; Keith Doran

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; AJ O'Connor; Clyde O'Connell; Mark Slattery; John Mullane; Eddie Byrnes; Jeffery Judge; Adam Frahill; James Fitzgerald; Ross Mann; Darragh Rainsford. Subs: Dermot Fitzgerald; Liam Byrnes; Robbie Kelleher; Paul Danaher