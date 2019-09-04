WATCH: Excitement fever pitch as Aisling Annacotty prepare to welcome Liverpool Legends

LOCAL soccer club Aisling Annacotty is set to host a star-studded Liverpool Legends XI as part of a spectacular day of entertainment at the club grounds in Annacotty this Saturday.

Aisling Annacotty will showcase their impressive new community centre, dressing rooms and pitch facilities on the day from 12.30pm.

Former Rep of Ireland and Anfield favourite Ronnie Whelan is one of a number of ‘Liverpool Legends’ lined up to play in the exhibition match which kicks-off at 2.30pm.

Fellow stars of Liverpool’s golden age like Danish international Jan Molby and England’s Alan Kennedy will also be present along with players from latter years like Rep of Ireland star Jason McAteer and Jermaine Pennant.

The Liverpool Legends team will be managed by Molby, with his squad also including Paul Walsh and Don Hutchison.

Off the pitch the club will celebrate with a pre-match lunch, a family fun day at the ground and a post match dinner celebration at the Castletroy Park Hotel, including music and entertainment with the ‘Great Dane’ Molby.

The fundraiser is being run by the members of Aisling Annacotty AFC, coming together to support the club’s impressive new community centre and grounds.

All funds raised will be used to enhance the clubhouse, new grass pitch and new community centre, which will provide a meeting place for local community groups, local residents, active age groups and other youth groups, together with servicing the 900 or so members of the club.

Tickets are priced at €10 euro per adult, €5 euro per child; a family ticket for two adults and two kids is €25.

Tickets can be purchased from local businesses like Noone’s Centra, Monaleen Stores, Chawkes Filling Station, The Tap House bar, Black Swan pub, Hurler’s Bar, The Still House and the Aisling Annacotty club shop.

Aisling Annacotty fields up to 50 teams at schoolboy, schoolgirl and junior soccer level. The club is in the top three biggest clubs in Munster.