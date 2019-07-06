WATCH: Limerick FC 'keeper Jack Brady on coping with recent player departures

LIMERICK FC got back to winning ways in the SSE Airtricity League on Friday night when the Blues stunned second-placed Longford Town 3-1 at the Markets Field.

It was the perfect response from Tommy Barrett's side to the disappointment of losing their unbeaten home record against leaders Shelbourne seven days earlier.

The result was achieved on the back of the news that Limerick's exciting young winger William Fitzgerald has left the Blues to join Waterford FC. Fitzgerald is the second player to leave the Shannonsiders in just over a week due to the club's financial issues following the earlier departure of striker Connor Ellis.

Speaking afterwards Limerick FC goalkeeper Jack Brady said in relation to the departure of the two players: "To be honest with you, I think the group that we have is absolutely unbelievable and you couldn't question for one minute the commitment of the group.

"Obviously we have lost a couple of big names and players who have been very important for us, but the core group has remained and the way it looks, a lot of the players have remained want to play for Limerick and are using to to make sure the club stays as best it can and finish at high as it can.

"I don't think we can worry about the players or begrudge them for leaving because they have done well and they get good opportunities, it is very hard to turn them down especially with the situation the clubs finds itself in now.

"I think the group that has remained is going to play a massive role if we are to challenge for the promotion play-offs."