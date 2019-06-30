WATCH: Limerick minor manager Diarmuid Mullins says team deserving Munster champions

LIMERICK minor hurling manager Diarmuid Mullins believes his side were deserving Munster champions after coming through their five-game provincial campaign unbeaten.

Limerick claimed their first provincial title at minor level since 2014 with a six point win over Clare, 1-17 to 1-11, at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

Afterwards a delighted Mullins said: "Clare played very well at the start of the game, but I thought we came back well. We were 0-5 to 0-2 down and we played really well after that.

"I think we deserved to win. Over the five games in Munster I think we have been the best team and we have deserved to win the Munster championship.

"Now we have to enjoy this because it is important to do that. I think sometimes people always move on to the next game or the next match, but we have to enjoy this, but we are also going to move on to the next competition and try and be right for that in a few weeks time."