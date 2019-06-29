WATCH: Limerick FC boss Tommy Barrett updates on chances of losing more players in transfer window

LIMERICK FC lost their unbeaten home league record at the Markets Field this season when going down 1-0 to Shelbourne on Friday night before an official attendance of 525.

Afterwards manager Tommy Barrett gave an update on the possibility of some more players leaving the club during the summer transfer window following the departure of striker Connor Ellis earlier this week.

Barrett also gave his reaction to the Blues defeat to high-flying Shels', including the home side's penalty miss and the match-winning goal they conceded.