JOBS ALERT: Health Care Support Assistant opportunities in the Mid-West

A career as a Health Care Support Assistant (HCSA - formerly known as a Home Help) could prove to be your launch pad into a long-term, secure and successful career in healthcare with the HSE.
At Mid-West Community Healthcare we are recruiting suitably qualified HCSAs across Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.
Some background…
Successful candidates will work in the Home Support Service, a community-based model of care which supports older people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible. Working in partnership with service users and their families, the 7 day personalised service provides support with activities of daily living and is available to people aged 65 or over.
As a permanent HCSA you will enjoy attractive rates of pay, job security, pension, paid travel time and expenses whilst availing of full-time or part-time employment. You will be part of a team and will have an opportunity to care for others.
Feedback from our recently recruited HCSAs…
Qualifications required…
Candidates may be deemed eligible for the purposes of this campaign if they have completed a minimum of 5 of the requisite modules listed above by the application deadline. Those who are successful and offered posts must be willing to complete the remaining 3 modules within their first 9 months of employment.
Applicants should have experience in a caring role as well as a full driving licence and access to own transport.
How to apply…
Suitably qualified candidates can apply online via www.hse.ie/jobsearch using the following job references:
or by sending your CV and proof of qualifications to:
Jackie O’Carroll/Lisa Clohessy, Human Resources Department, Midwest Community Healthcare, St. Joseph’s Health Campus, Mulgrave Street, Limerick, V94 C8DV.
For informal enquiries, phone 061 461 412.
Closing date for applications is Sunday, April 17 at midnight.
We look forward to hearing from you and helping you achieve your career ambitions!
*Sponsored Content
Supporters of the proposed LNG terminal at Ballylongford on the Shannon Estuary believe the project could provide Ireland with years of energy security
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.