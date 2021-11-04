Search

04/11/2021

WATCH: Tommy Barrett Treaty Utd manager: 'I didn't think it was a 3-0 game'

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor, at the Markets Field

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United are facing an uphill battle if they are to qualify for the First Division promotion play-off final after suffering a 3-0 defeat in their first leg fixture with the Markets Field on Wednesday night.

Two late Colm Whelan goals helped UCD build a sizeable 3-0 advantage ahead of the sides second leg meeting at Belfield Bowl this Sunday, 5pm.

Treaty, who are in their first season competing in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, had fallen behind to a Paul Doyle free kick on 34 minutes in a tie which was played in front of a bumper attendance.

The three previous meetings between the two sides in the league this season had been won by the home side by a single goal.

Following Wedneaday night's game Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett who felt the final score was harsh on his team.

