WATCH: The day Marty Mone lifted the roof off the Ploughing with Hit the Diff

Marty Mone's 'Hit The Diff' has become somewhat of an anthem for the National Ploughing Championships over the last couple of years, and he has performed it at the event on more than one occasion.

In this clip, he gave a rousing rendition in the RTÉ tent back in Offaly in 2018.

Marty appeared live on the Tracy Clifford show on 2FM and played his farming hit to a packed crowd.

You can watch the performance at the top of this article.