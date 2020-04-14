WATCH: Limerick virtual choir dedicate song to our frontline heroes
The higher you build your barriers
The taller I become
The further you take my rights away
The faster I will run
You can deny me, you can decide
To turn your face away
No matter 'cause there's
Something inside so strong
I know that I can make it
The Rolling Tones' first virtual performance was Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now and now they are back with another perfect song to raise spirits - Something Inside So Strong. They have dedicated it to all our frontline heroes.
The video has raised almost €1,000 on their Facebook page for Temple Street. You can donate on The Rolling Tones Facebook page
They are a group of singers who used to come together every Wednesday in Lisnagry NS to rehearse. Members are mainly from Castleconnell, Lisnagry, Annacotty and Newport.
Kerry Jane Hurley, a singing teacher, choral director and vocalist in Castleconnell, runs a children's choir called The Troubletones. The Rolling Tones started after a sing-song on a night out for children's parents.
Once rehearsals had to be cancelled Kerry started researching Zoom and they have now started a virtual choir.
It proves that where there is a will there is a way.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on