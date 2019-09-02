WATCH: Anger and disgust following incidents of illegal dumping in Limerick

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed it's aware of two incidents of illegal dumping which have been highlighted on social media in recent days.

In one incident, CCTV footage of a man dumping rubbish next to wheelie bins at a laneway in the city centre, was posted on social media by the proprietors of a neighbouring pub.

"Augustinian Lane is right beside us & it should be the prettiest Lane in Limerick but it’s used as a holding area for bins. This use allows for persistent “fly tipping”. This appalling incident was caught on our CCTV recently," read a post on the Ma Hogans Bar Twitter account.

In the short clip, a man can be seen walking from the direction of Catherine Street before he stops and removes what appears to be a plastic bag containing rubbish from under his jacket.

The man, who is wearing the suit, then places the bag on the ground next to a number of wheelie bins before walking away.

In a separate incident, Cllr Conor Sheehan has described as "absolutely disgusting" the dumping of a couch at the end of Park Canal.

Shame on whichever disgusting individual decided to dump a couch at the end of the Park Canal!!! Absolutely disgusting @LimerickCouncil @Live95fmNews @LimerickToday @Limerick_Leader #illegaldumping pic.twitter.com/cO41IsHspK — Cllr Conor Sheehan (@ConorSheehan93) August 30, 2019

“I am absolutely furious that someone thought it was acceptable to dump a suite of furniture at the Park Canal. We frequently find bags of rubbish at this location but this is the first time someone has has the audacity to leave a couch at this location,” he told the Limerick Leader.

There are two presumably free chairs on Mallow Street.#YouStayClassyLimerick



Honestly, I've grown accustomed to this farce pic.twitter.com/EJgDs1o4VD — Seamus Ryan (@meanderingtripe) September 2, 2019

A spokesperson for the local authority confirmed it is dealing with the various incidents.