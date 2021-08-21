WATCH: Heart attack inspires Davy to pen third song in dedication to Limerick hurlers

HE’S a Laois man by birth but a Limerick man by the grace of God!

And to prove he bleeds green, Davy Ryan has penned his third song in dedication to the Limerick hurlers.

“Remember Limerick seemingly was the battle cry of when Sarsfield was here and that’s why it was used as the song title,” said Davy who is originally from the village of Errill in County Laois but has been living in Limerick for the last 36 years.

Davy first lived for a time in Caherdavin and then moved to Bruff where he lives with his wife Claire Kiely.

“I was in Cork for nine years before I came to Caherdavin,” he laughed.

While he doesn’t play a musical instrument, Davy has a musical ear and has composed numerous songs as a hobby.

“I actually had a heart attack in 2008 and when I came out of that I wanted to do something and I’ve written 17 songs now. I put them out on CD. I’ve sold a good few. I wrote one for Na Piarsaigh when they won the All-Ireland club final. I went in one night and I sold 60 of them in half an hour inside the club.”

The father of four grown up children started on his latest musical offering three weeks ago.

“I’ve been trying to get it right - tweaking it. I’ve been back and forth. I had a couple of wisdom teeth to get out in between.”

Did the extraction give him more wisdom with his lyrics?

“It gave me something alright I can tell you but I wasn’t in a good place for writing a song,” he joked.

“I just got it finished on Monday night of last week.”

Davy describes the current senior hurling side as “a very mature, well coached team”.

While he won’t be going to Croker on Sunday due to the ticket scarcity, Davy was a regular attendee at games pre-pandemic.

So will he burst into song if the boys in green do win on Sunday?

“The song will be playing fairly loud I can tell you!,” he laughed.