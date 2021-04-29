WATCH: Who will be named Limerick Person of the Year 2020? Tune in to find out!

THE Limerick Person of the Year 2020 awards are taking place this evening with 12 outstanding candidates in the running for the prestigious honour which, last year, was bestowed on international hockey star Róisín Upton.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, this year's gala awards ceremony will take a virtual format for the first time ever

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin will provide the opening address, and Munster, Ireland and Lions rugby star, CJ Stander, is set to become a Limerick man on the night.

The overall winner will be revealed at around 9.30pm.

Hosted by broadcaster Lorcan Murray, the annual awards ceremony is sponsored by the Limerick Leader, media agency Southern, and the Clayton Hotel Limerick in conjunction with IMS.

