WATCH: Local Ireland and the National Lottery celebrate excellence in local journalism

THE Limerick Leader is celebrating after its newspaper and website were award winners at the recent Local Ireland Media awards.

Sponsored by the National Lottery, this years' awards were ‘handed out’ remotely with no gala event for those who were lucky enough to be nominated.

While an awards ceremony could not take place due to Covid-19, the organisers have complied a video (see above) featuring some of the winners and a message from the sponsors.

The Limerick Leader team was recognised for its excellent work in terms of design and online content.

The first award for the team was the ‘Best Designed Front Page’ title while the second was for best Digital Content - especially during February's general election.

Times may have changed from 1889, when the first Limerick Leader hit the streets, but time has also changed since March too and with the fluid nature of modern news, modern technologies and the ever increasing need for the truth, the Limerick Leader continues to provide just that for the people of Limerick.