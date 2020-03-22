WATCH: Limerick sisters' musical tribute to mum on first Mother's Day since daughter's death

FOUR Limerick sisters celebrated Mother's Day in the front garden of their mum's home while playing music, chatting and exercising social distancing.

When Breda Neill opened the window of her home at Cliona Park, Moyross this Sunday morning she was greeted by four of her daughters Ciara, Paula, Colleen and Mary.

In addition to passing on their good wishes, the sisters also played Stevie Wonder's I Just Called To Say I Love You on a bluetooth speaker.

"Normally we would all get together and we would go for a meal and a couple of drinks or whatever," Ciara Neill told the Limerick Leader.

"Last year, we didn't get to celebrate it either because our sister was sick at the time, she was actually dieing of cancer so we didn't get to anything and this year is mum's first Mother's Day since she died so we said we had to do something and we couldn't leave it uncelebrated," she added.

While it was difficult not to hug her mother or go into her home, Ciara says Mother's Day 2020 will be remembered.

"It was lovely and even though she was crying in the video, it really lifted her spirits. We sat in the garden for around half and hour afterwards - all social distancing - just chatting away and talking to her," she said.

Elsewhere in Limerick, Alesha Byrne delivered a violin performance for her great-grandmother Ann Walsh, who watched on from an upstairs bedroom at her home in Ballinacurra Weston.

In Castletroy, ten-year old Lauren Doran recorded and edited a video message for her grandmother, Lynn, who she has not visited since the coronavirus restrictions were introduced.

The video care-package features a number of Lynn's relatives who each send on their Mother's Day greetings.

And a very #HappyMothersDay2020 to me from my son Darragh who made me breakfast and brought it to me in bed. I am his 'Number One Mammy' according to the card I got. How sweet is that ❤ The teenager is still in bed but Mammy is happy pic.twitter.com/UeDgCnIsPW — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) March 22, 2020