WATCH: How LIT scholarships have opened access to further education
A combined €1.3 million has been invested in scholarships for LIT students through the Leaders@LIT programme and the HEA’s 1916 bursary fund over six years, providing 120 students with access to higher education.
Check out Anne Marie Quilligan's story. A 4th year Social Care student from Newcastle West, Anne Marie has progressed through her studies thanks to the Leaders@LIT programme.
