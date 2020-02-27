Sponsored content

WATCH: How LIT scholarships have opened access to further education

Kevin Corbett

A combined €1.3 million has been invested in scholarships for LIT students through the Leaders@LIT programme and the HEA’s 1916 bursary fund over six years, providing 120 students with access to higher education.

Check out Anne Marie Quilligan's story. A 4th year Social Care student from Newcastle West, Anne Marie has progressed through her studies thanks to the Leaders@LIT programme.