WATCH: Huge boost for county Limerick town welcomed at launch of Munster Fleadh

NEWCASTLE West is set for a multi-million euro boost next summer with a traditional Irish music festival to take over the town for a week.

For the first time in 13 years, the Munster Fleadh will return to Limerick's county town, in a move which will see up to 1,000 descend on the area.

The festival was officially launched in the Longcourt House Hotel this Wednesday evening, with the event itself set to take place from July 13 to 19 2020.

It is set to be the largest provincial event of its kind in Ireland, with musicians, storytellers, singers, dancers and traditional music enthusiasts due to attend.

Liam Guiney, the vice-chairman of the Munster Fleadh, and the chairman of Limerick's comhaltas county board, said: “We have great memories of Newcastle West.

“We’ve been there before, and we are really excited to go out there again. The people the last time were very hospitable and we had great fun. We’re looking forward to doing it all over again.”

The event will also act as a qualifier for the All-Ireland fleadh series, which takes place in Mullingar the following month.

Musicians from across the province will do battle.

“It’s a substantial event,” Liam added, “As a county board, we’re looking forward to welcoming the cream of the crop from around the province to Limerick.”

One key reason Liam said the Munster Fleadh is back in West Limerick for the first time since 2007 is due to the Newcastle West Development Association and a new Fleadh Committee in the town.