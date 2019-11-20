WATCH: Limerick turns over new LEAF with electronic arts festival

Limerick is set to add another string to its bow next year with a brand new electronic arts festival announced for March.



The launch of Limerick Electronic Arts Festival (LEAF) at St Mary's Cathedral gave the crowds that gathered on Friday a teaser of what is yet to come.



The festival, is expected to attract over 20,000 participants to a range of re-imagined city centre venues from March 5- 8.



At the launch we were treated by award-winning Glasshouse Ensemble to an orchestral interpretation of the music and visuals of perhaps the world’s most renowned electronic artist - and Limerick-born - Aphex Twin at the cathedral.

The festival’s resident futurist Anne Lise Kjaer and the directors of the festival presented their vision for LEAF 2020. LEAF will welcome internationally renowned music artists, leaders in social media innovation, E-Sports stars and innovators in tech for a world-first event showcasing electronic arts, the intersection of technology and artistic expression.

Joe Clarke is one of the directors of LEAF. He believes the launch of the festival last Friday has “set a marker down” for what they hope to achieve next year.

“We spoke about creating our own digital future,” said Joe. “One of the strands is digital mapping and digital projection. Tonight we had a little taster, we constructed a huge screen made of two huge shipping containers, which ties into the heritage of Limerick as a port city.”

The old Cleeve’s Factory situated on O’Callaghan Strand will transform into an urban festival setting, becoming the home of LEAF.

LEAF will also feature a host of fringe events across the city.