WATCH: Limerick brewery comes to Mother with tap takeover idea

BEERS of many different kinds will flow in Mother Mac’s across the next week, as part of a unique tie-up with Limerick’s own Treaty City brewery.

Normally the pub in High Street serves many different beers from around the world.

And while this will still be the case, Treaty City has taken over one of the taps to showcase a new beer each day of this week.

Seven new beers will be showcased, giving a flavour of what Stephen Cunneen and his staff in Treaty City have been working on at their new micro-brewery in Nicholas Street.

Stephen Cunneen, of Treaty City, said: “This is the Mother Mac's tap takeover by Treaty City brewery. It's part of the Taste the Ireland event. We have a collaboration with the lads here. We have seven beers on over seven days.”

And quite uniquely, each beer will go live – or ‘be tapped’ at 5:51pm – or on the 24-hour clock, 17:51.

There is a reason for this, as Stephen explains.

“The last beer brewed in our old facility in the year 1751 was by Arthur Roche, a three-time mayor of Limerick. We said we would tap each of the seven beers at 17:51 every day in Mother Mac's. There is a range of experimental beers, different types of beers. There is something for everyone here,” he said.

Mike McMahon of Mother Mac’s was delighted to get involved​.

“We have a good relationship with Stephen - let's see how his beers go! We are happy to host Steve, give him as many taps as he can.”

Stephen added: “There is definitely something for everyone, and every day there is a new beer. It's really really good.”

The first beer on tap was a light lager – although don’t be fooled by the taste, as it’s alcohol by volume content was 4.1%!

Treaty City was founded in Limerick back in 2011, and has gone from strength to strength since then, opening up a microbrewery in Nicholas Street in May.

Mother Mac’s pub is located at 9 High Street.

Telephone them at 061-414900.