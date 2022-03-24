WATCH: Inspirational young people are honoured with Limerick Garda Youth Awards

SEVERAL young people and groups were honoured at the Limerick Divisional Garda Youth Awards which took place in-person, last night, for the first time more than two years.

Sponsored by the Garvey Group, which has stores in Corbally, Adare and Newcastle West, the awards aim to honour young people – aged between 13 and 21 - who have made a significant contribution to their local community.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, which was hosted by the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said he was delighted to be able to have an in-person event - the first since October 2019.

"I think it is great to be doing this - the world is going through a strange, tumultuous time at the moment with children in Ukraine, Afghanistan and everywhere and we have our own children who have just gone trough a pandemic where they have been locked up, really, for two years and couldn't get out and (they) suffered greatly in education and everything else."

Speaking at the event Jim Garvey, of the Garvey Group, paid tribute to each of the award recipients who come from a variety of communities across Limerick city and county.

"This night is always a night that fills you with hope and optimism. We are living in very strange times and I think having an occasion like tonight to celebrate these wonderful young people and it is fantastic to have and, particularly so, in the times we are in," he said.

Cllr Stephen Keary (pictured above), who represented the Mayor of Limerick, also spoke on the night while there were musical performances from Andy Bucar of St John the Baptist Community School, Hospital (accordion) and Garda Leeann McCarthy (bag pipes).

The 2021 award recipients are

Maria Campbell, Ratheen, Limerick

Clodagh Bennett, Rosbrien, Limerick

Nikki Hayes, Ballylanders

Kian Hedderman, Keyes Park, Southill

Aimee Walsh, Caherconlish

Jack Clifford, Kilmallock

Foroige Abbeyfeale & Foroige Newcastle West

Be Well Youth Awareness Panel, Northside Youth Space, Ballynanty