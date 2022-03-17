WATCH: Bruff looks its picture postcard best for St Patrick’s Day

ON A sunny, blustery day, thankfully the only things to fall from the sky were sweets from generous floats.

The theme of the St Patrick's Day parade, which kicked off at 2.30pm, was ‘Together Again’. The banner was carried by those who felt the brunt of the pandemic and had to cocoon - members of Carebright and St Joseph’s Foundation.

Another banner read “Standing Together”. The Ukrainian flag was proudly carried by members of Bruff’s international community.

The eponymous blue and yellow flag also flew from a silage harvester with a sign saying “Stand with Ukraine”. Poignantly, Dolores O’Riordan, who had such a connection to Bruff, singing Zombie blasted from the speakers.

Continuing the theme of togetherness was the grand marshal - DJ Grimes - who did a superb job. The whole parish, county and country has taken DJ to their hearts after his mum, Caroline, started his bucket list. He suffers from the rare Bardet Biedl syndrome which results in sight loss.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said DJ, who has accomplished more in the last couple of months than most of us will in our lifetimes. Leading out the Bruff parade was another special moment for him.

There were numerous floats behind St Patrick and DJ on his bike. The boys and girls from sports clubs in Bruff, Knockainey, Dromin-Athlacca and Holycross were certainly out in force as were the Scouts and Ladybirds.

One of the quirkier entries was a young chap on a mini bike with a sign, “Up the children allowance, I need petrol for this yoke!”.

Great credit must go to Bruff Grange Meanus Community Council for organising the event in such a short timeframe. They pulled out all the stops.

The large crowds who thronged the Main Street all appreciated their efforts and that of the participants.