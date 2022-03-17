Search

17 Mar 2022

WATCH: Bruff looks its picture postcard best for St Patrick’s Day

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

17 Mar 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

ON A sunny, blustery day, thankfully the only things to fall from the sky were sweets from generous floats.

The theme of the St Patrick's Day parade, which kicked off at 2.30pm, was ‘Together Again’. The banner was carried by those who felt the brunt of the pandemic and had to cocoon - members of Carebright and St Joseph’s Foundation.

Another banner read “Standing Together”. The Ukrainian flag was proudly carried by members of Bruff’s international community.

The eponymous blue and yellow flag also flew from a silage harvester with a sign saying “Stand with Ukraine”. Poignantly, Dolores O’Riordan, who had such a connection to Bruff, singing Zombie blasted from the speakers.

Continuing the theme of togetherness was the grand marshal - DJ Grimes - who did a superb job. The whole parish, county and country has taken DJ to their  hearts after his mum, Caroline, started his bucket list. He suffers from the rare Bardet Biedl syndrome which results in sight loss.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said DJ, who has accomplished more in the last couple of months than most of us will in our lifetimes. Leading out the Bruff parade was another special moment for him.

Limerick city streets turn green for St Patrick's Day

There were numerous floats behind St Patrick and DJ on his bike. The boys and girls from sports clubs in Bruff, Knockainey, Dromin-Athlacca and Holycross were certainly out in force as were the Scouts and Ladybirds.

One of the quirkier entries was a young chap on a mini bike with a sign, “Up the children allowance, I need petrol for this yoke!”. 

Great credit must go to Bruff Grange Meanus Community Council for organising the event in such a short timeframe. They pulled out all the stops.

The large crowds who thronged the Main Street all appreciated their efforts and that of the participants.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media