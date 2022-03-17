Limerick city streets turn green for St Patrick's Day

LIMERICK city was a sea of green today as over 50,000 people took to the streets to celebrate St Patrick's Day. There was a celebratory atmosphere as the people of Limerick lined up early to get their spot for the first parade since 2019.

Hundreds of children stood behind the barriers, dressed head to toe in green and waving their flags excitedly.

Grand Marshals John Kiely and Limerick hurlers Peter Casey and Barry Murphy led the way with the Liam MacCarthy cup in hand.

Speaking ahead of the parade, which began in O'Connell Avenue, Galbally man Mr Kiely said: "We are delighted with the day, number one. We have a fantastic day for the event. Every arm of the association in Limerick is represented from under-age boys and girls to ladies camogie and ladies football, underage boys football and hurling and adult football and hurling as well. It's a celebration of Limerick GAA as much as anything else. We are happy to be a part of this gathering."

GAA clubs, scouting groups and members of the emergency services were met by loud cheers and applause as they made their way along the parade route.

One of the biggest cheers of the day was for the Honouree Gardai, Little Blue Heroes, who smiled and waved at the crowds accompanied by their families.

Members of @GardaTraffic were well-received as they made their way along the parade route in Limerick city accompanied by some Little Blue Heroes ‍♂️ #StPatricksDay #llstpatrick pic.twitter.com/gr4IaOGhTP — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) March 17, 2022

There were fabulous dance displays from Spotlight Stage School and Scoil Uí Nualláin Irish Dance School who showed off their moves.

All the way from Idaho, the Hot Mamas were one of the favourites along the route as they danced their hearts out in their sparkly green dresses.

Numerous groups taking part acknowledged the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with the flag bearers flying the Irish flag as well as the Ukrainian flag.

Metropolitan district leader Cllr Catherine Slattery, who was deputising for Mayor Daniel Butler said afterwards: "It was a fantastic parade. The weather was absolutely fantastic, we all had a great day and everyone is just happy today after such a long time with Covid restrictions. I say to everyone to go out - have a ball and Happy St Patrick's Day to everybody!"