WATCH: Limerick-based soldiers to support maternity hospitals in unique fundraiser

TWO Limerick-based soldiers whose partners experienced premature births while they were deployed overseas have organised a unique fundraiser to support the maternity hospitals where their children were born.

Organised by Lieutenant Jonathan Hughes and Sergeant Eddie O'Brien, the Marching for Maternities event will see more than 30 members of the Defence Forces complete the half-marathon in the Regeneron Great Limerick Run while carrying rucksacks weighing 30lbs.

Around 100 troops from the 119 Infantry Batallion, who are currently stationed in Lebanon, will support the event by also marching a half-marathon while carrying the same weight.

More than €5,000 has been raised since the fundraiser was launched earlier this week

"On the day there will be approximately 30-35 members of the Defence Forces marching in the Regeneron Great Limerick Run, wearing our uniforms are carrying 30lbs in weight. We will have every single unit represented and every single barracks in the Defence Forces so it wonderful for us to have such amazing support from the Defence Forces community and also from the Regeneron Great Limerick Run," explained Lieutenant Hughes.

Soldiers fundraising with the Great Limerick Run on the 1st of May. This event will raise funds for the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) in University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) & Coombe women & infants hospital Dublin.

Donate: https://t.co/saGVnDydYk#marchordonate pic.twitter.com/9nynU6re2w — Marching for the Maternities (@marchordonate) February 14, 2022

Sgt O Brien’s son, Max, was born to his partner, Sarah Meek, at 28 weeks gestation, weighing 2lbs 7oz. She remained at University Hospital Maternity Limerick for several weeks before being discharged and allowed home.

Lt Hughes' daughter, Daisy, was born to his partner, Katherine Keane, at 23 weeks gestation, weighing just 1lb.

She was transferred from UMHL to the Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the Coombe where she has faced a number of challenges. However, she has made significant progress in recent months and is on track to be discharged before May.

"We cannot thank the staff in the NICU of UMHL & the Coombe enough for the kindness, care, and compassion shown to our families during this difficult period. We hope that organising this fundraiser will go some way to demonstrating our thanks," said both soldiers who are based at Sarsfield Barracks.

