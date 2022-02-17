Search

17 Feb 2022

WATCH: Limerick-based soldiers to support maternity hospitals in unique fundraiser

Reporter:

David Hurley

17 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

TWO Limerick-based soldiers whose partners experienced premature births while they were deployed overseas have organised a unique fundraiser to support the maternity hospitals where their children were born.

Organised by Lieutenant Jonathan Hughes and Sergeant Eddie O'Brien, the Marching for Maternities event will see more than 30 members of the Defence Forces complete the half-marathon in the Regeneron Great Limerick Run while carrying rucksacks weighing 30lbs.

Around 100 troops from the 119 Infantry Batallion, who are currently stationed in Lebanon, will support the event by also marching a half-marathon while carrying the same weight.

WATCH: Minister for Sport welcomes return of 'in-person' Great Limerick Run

More than €5,000 has been raised since the fundraiser was launched earlier this week

"On the day there will be approximately 30-35 members of the Defence Forces marching in the Regeneron Great Limerick Run, wearing our uniforms are carrying 30lbs in weight. We will have every single unit represented and every single barracks in the Defence Forces so it wonderful for us to have such amazing support from the Defence Forces community and also from the Regeneron Great Limerick Run," explained Lieutenant Hughes.

Sgt O Brien’s son, Max, was born to his partner, Sarah Meek, at 28 weeks gestation, weighing 2lbs 7oz. She remained at University Hospital Maternity Limerick for several weeks before being discharged and allowed home.

Lt Hughes' daughter, Daisy, was born to his partner, Katherine Keane, at 23 weeks gestation, weighing just 1lb.

She was transferred from UMHL to the Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the Coombe where she has faced a number of challenges. However, she has made significant progress in recent months and is on track to be discharged before May.

"We cannot thank the staff in the NICU of UMHL & the Coombe enough for the kindness, care, and compassion shown to our families during this difficult period. We hope that organising this fundraiser will go some way to demonstrating our thanks," said both soldiers who are based at Sarsfield Barracks.

For more see @marchordonate on social media or click here to donate

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media