WATCH: Minister for Sport welcomes return of 'in-person' Great Limerick Run

MORE than 6,000 people have already signed up for this year's Regeneron Great Limerick Run which is set to be an in-person event for the first time in three years.

The event, which is worth an estimated €4.5m to the local economy, will take place over the May bank holiday weekend - attracting more than 14,000 participants to the city.

Speaking at the official launch, which took place this Monday, event director John Cleary said he's looking forward to seeing thousands of people take to the streets of Limerick again.

"It's now firmly established on the national calendar and, along with Riverfest, Limerick owns the May bank holiday weekend we should all be very proud of what has been achieved," he said.

Due to unprecedented demand, we are EXTENDING OUR EARLY DISCOUNT UNTIL FEB 18TH! Click the link and join in the event of the year: https://t.co/ckGmhllozG pic.twitter.com/9Oen9H080X — RegeneronLimerickRun (@RGreatLimRun) February 12, 2022

"Little did I know 13 years ago that this event would have developed to the size and scale that is is today. It is now the largest participation even outside Dublin and the third largest in the country," he added.

Niall O’Leary, Senior Vice President and Site Head at Regeneron Ireland said he's looking forward to this year's event - the first since 2019.

"We are delighted to play a part in this magnificent event and I'm really looking forward to the May bank holiday weekend. At Regeneron, we are very proud to be part of the community and I'm really excited and I'm really looking forward to this and I think Limerick is on the way up and we are going to show that on the May bank holiday weekend.

Jack Chambers, the Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, was among those who attended the official launch at the Limerick Strand Hotel.

"It's great to have an event like this in early spring time and to see that sense or normality come back after a really difficult two years. You have 75 days now until May 1 where you can get out get training and participating," he said adding that the community nature of the Regeneron Great Limerick Run has been a catalyst for people, of all ages, to get active and get involved.

.@jackfchambers is attending the launch of this year's @RGreatLimRun which will be an in-person event for the first time in three years. Full story shortly at https://t.co/pjtE6soqIc pic.twitter.com/4NHp6PXkRx — David Hurley (@DHurleyLL) February 14, 2022

There will be a strong charity element to this year's event and it's hoped that more than €100,000 can be raised by those taking part.