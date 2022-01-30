Search

30 Jan 2022

WATCH: Limerick woman to feature on new TG4 series delving into world of makeup

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

30 Jan 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK woman will feature on a new TG4 short series delving into the world of makeup.

Mise, Mé Féin & M’Aghaidh is a new four part show that starts on TG4's You Tube Channel next Tuesday, February 2. 

The series will give a behind the scenes view of the Irish makeup artist community that has taken social media by storm. 

The show follows five aspiring MUAs who will complete a Makeup Challenge to produce a show-stopping look in just 90 minutes with the theme: Makeup in the Year 3000.

From zombies to robots, the MUAs must rise to the challenge and let their creativity take charge as they create amazing looks using their makeup skills and talent.

US TV series to showcase best of Limerick to audience of 155 million

Jade Kiely from Caherdavin is one of the makeup artists who will feature on the new show. 

The 26-year=old works from home for a call centre, but she dreams of a job as a full-time make-up artist in Hollywood with the leading stars of the future.

Taking inspiration from Drag films, horror characters and queens, her skills are going from strength to strength.

Jade has plenty of colour and enthusiasm and displays all her work on her Instagram page. 

Her uncle, Shane, is a Drag Queen and has been a great inspiration to Jade. As she4 grew up, Shane gave her make-up tips and inspired Jade with her own make-up and style.

Together, they share wigs and make-up together, and now, Jade is the master of the craft.

Mise, Mé Féin & M’Aghaidh starts on February 2.

