US TV series to showcase best of Limerick to audience of 155 million

A US TV show that has an audience of 155 million people will showcase the best of Limerick and Clare in an upcoming programme.

Ireland with Michael is a US travel show that has a massive audience in both the USA and Canada.

This edition of the programme will showcase Limerick and Clare as holiday destinations and will air on the PBS network.

Host Michael Londra, is an Emmy nominated Irish singer-producer originally from Wexford town and is now a resident of the US.

In this episode the crew will stop off at the Cliffs of Moher and take a tour of some pubs along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Next, Michael travels to Limerick where he meets traditional fusion band One for the Foxes who were filmed performing a song at King John's Castle.

The trip ends in Kilfenora with a tour of Neolithic tomb Poulnabrone and performances from Cláirsí Neamhaí and the legendary Kilfenora Ceili Band.

Speaking about the new series Michael said: “We are delighted to release Season 2 of ‘Ireland with Michael’, the show has been such a huge hit in Season 1 with a viewership of 75% of all U.S. households.

"It is an honour to highlight our greatest asset. Be they singers, dancers, poets, artisans or storytellers, our creators share their Ireland, in every episode of the show.

"I'm so proud of the country and the people in it, it is a joy to be able to share that around the world.

"Pre-pandemic North America has been the fastest-growing vacation market for Irish tourism, accounting for 33% of foreign earnings, I am very glad to be able to support the Irish arts, tourism and hospitality sectors and I very much hope that the show assists the international tourism recovery for Ireland post-pandemic.”

A new Ireland with Michael series, which will be released in January 2023, will commence filming in March this year.

At present, the crew are scouting locations and ideas across the country, so if think that you or your town should be featured in series three send your idea and contact details to info@irelandwithmichael.com

The Ireland with Michael series can be viewed internationally online via irelandwithmichael.com.