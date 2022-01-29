Search

29 Jan 2022

US TV series to showcase best of Limerick to audience of 155 million

US TV series to showcase best of Limerick to audience of 155 million

Ireland with Michael is a US travel show that has a massive audience in both the USA and Canada

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

29 Jan 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A US TV show that has an audience of 155 million people will showcase the best of Limerick and Clare in an upcoming programme. 

Ireland with Michael is a US travel show that has a massive audience in both the USA and Canada. 

This edition of the programme will showcase Limerick and Clare as holiday destinations and will air on the PBS network.

Host Michael Londra, is an Emmy nominated Irish singer-producer originally from Wexford town and is now a resident of the US. 

In this episode the crew will stop off at the Cliffs of Moher and take a tour of some pubs along the Wild Atlantic Way. 

Next, Michael travels to Limerick where he meets traditional fusion band One for the Foxes who were filmed performing a song at King John's Castle. 

Hollywood superstar flies his own plane to Shannon for 'business trip'

The trip ends in Kilfenora with a tour of Neolithic tomb Poulnabrone and performances from Cláirsí Neamhaí and the legendary Kilfenora Ceili Band.

Speaking about the new series Michael said: “We are delighted to release Season 2 of ‘Ireland with Michael’, the show has been such a huge hit in Season 1 with a viewership of 75% of all U.S. households. 

"It is an honour to highlight our greatest asset. Be they singers, dancers, poets, artisans or storytellers, our creators share their Ireland, in every episode of the show.

"I'm so proud of the country and the people in it, it is a joy to be able to share that around the world.

"Pre-pandemic North America has been the fastest-growing vacation market for Irish tourism, accounting for 33% of foreign earnings, I am very glad to be able to support the Irish arts, tourism and hospitality sectors and I very much hope that the show assists the international tourism recovery for Ireland post-pandemic.”

A new Ireland with Michael series, which will be released in January 2023, will commence filming in March this year.

At present, the crew are scouting locations and ideas across the country, so if think that you or your town should be featured in series three send your idea and contact details to info@irelandwithmichael.com 

The Ireland with Michael series can be viewed internationally online via irelandwithmichael.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media