WATCH: Nominations sought for Limerick Garda Youth Awards

NOMINATIONS are being sought for the eighth annual Limerick Garda Youth Awards.

Sponsored by Garvey’s Supervalu, Corbally and Centra in Newcastle West and Adare, the awards aim to honour young people – aged between 13 and 21 - who have made a significant contribution to the community in which they live.

The awards for 2020 were presented earlier this year at a virtual ceremony because of the pandemic and the associated public health restrictions.

Awards will be presented to nominees from each of the four garda districts in the division - Limerick city north (Henry Street), Limerick city south (Roxboro Road), Newcastle West and Bruff.

“This a great initiative for Limerick gardai and for the gardai all over the country. It's great to be back live with these garda youth awards this year after being two years without them,” said Inspector Niall Flood at the launch which took place in Adare.

“It has been a very successful youth awards over the last couple of years with some great applicants from all over Limerick city and Limerick County and hopefully, this year, we will see an increase in the numbers participating,” he added.

Awards will be considered for nominated young people who, by their presence, make their local communities a better place to live in.

Awards will also be considered for young people who have faced and overcome personal challenges in their lives.

Nominations can be submitted by individuals, community and voluntary groups, schools, youth clubs and other organisations

Nomination forms will be distributed to all secondary schools in Limerick following the mid-term break as well as to a large number of youth organisations.

They are also available at garda stations across Limerick and can be downloaded from the garda website, garda.ie.

The closing date for nominations is Monday, December 6 and it’s hoped an in-person awards ceremony can take place at the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare next February.