WATCH: Limerick student to run 100km on day of the All-Ireland final!

A LOCAL teenager is to run 100km in one day to raise funds for one of Limerick’s best loved charities.

Rhys Cosgrove, 19, will set off before dawn from his home in Clonlara on Sunday, August 22 and will sprint for what’s expected to be an epic 12 or 13 hours of circuits.

The Limerick student hopes to return home in time to watch Limerick take on Cork in the All-Ireland final.

The former St Munchin’s College Corbally student has given up his summer to train for the unique challenge.

He said: “My plan is to start at 4am or 5am and just go about it. I’m not going to break it up. I think it’d be easier just to go 100% straight out.”

Asked why he chose to raise money for Milford Hospice, Rhys added: “Through Covid-19, everyone has had it tough. But nobody has had it easy in Milford Hospice. Funds are needed there, so no better time than now to raise them.”

In preparation, Rhys has been running 12 or 13 hours a week, and hopes to complete the circuit in a similar timeframe.

“A lot of it is slow stuff, just get up and run. There doesn’t need to be a place or a time, just get out and enjoy yourself. If you don’t enjoy it, you won’t run,” he said.

“The All-Ireland final is on the same day, so it’s something to speed me up a bit,” said Rhys, who is originally from Caherdavin.

The Limerick Triathlon Club member has set a provisional loop for the time being, but that might change ahead of the big day.

His teacher Eric Nelligan is incredibly proud, saying: “I’ve known this young man for six years now. When he mentioned to me in April that he was going for this, I thought ‘no way’. But he’s proven me wrong, he’s put all the training in.”

Mr Nelligan, a deputy principal at St Munchin’s, helped get the word out around the school once Rhys set up an online fundraising page.

“It’s for a great cause and he is a lovely young man. I’m very proud of what he’s doing. Most 19-year-olds would be going out, going to the beach in Kilkee, having a few drinks. But Rhys has dedicated his summer to this. To get to 100km is a lot. He’s planned it, he’s talked about it, he’s picked a really emotional charity to a lot of people,” he added.

So far, Rhys has raised more than €3,000 – but Mr Nelligan believes he can get to €5,000 ahead of Sunday week.

To donate, please visit Rhys’s online fundraising page.

Alternatively, you can telephone Milford Hospice at 061-485800.