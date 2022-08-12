WATCH: Spectacular 30 yard goal helps Treaty Utd defeat league leaders Cork City

TREATY Utd stunned SSE Airtricity League First Division leaders Cork City this Friday evening.

In Turners Cross, the Limerick side emerged 2-0 winners against home side, who had lost just once in 23 previous league outings this season.

This evening was the fifth meeting of the teams this season - Cork winning the previous four and scoring 15 goals, without reply.

But Tommy Barrett's side defied all odds to stun the Cork this time round.

Treaty travelled south having saw their four game winning run come to an end last weekend when losing to Waterford in the Markets Field.

But 10-minutes into the tie, Ben O'Riordan unleashed an unstoppable effort from 30 yards to silence the home support.

Treaty brought that 1-0 lead into half time.

Just six minutes into the second half, Treaty were awarded a penalty and Marc Ludden buried his shot from the spot.

After this evening's stunning victory, Treaty are on the road again next Friday when it's a tie against bottom side Athlone Town before attentions turn to the FAI Cup against Moynooth University Town, which has been confirmed for Saturday August 27 at 5.30pm in John Hyland Park in Baldonnell, Dublin.