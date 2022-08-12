Search

12 Aug 2022

WATCH: Spectacular 30 yard goal helps Treaty Utd defeat league leaders Cork City

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

12 Aug 2022 10:42 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

TREATY Utd stunned SSE Airtricity League First Division leaders Cork City this Friday evening.

In Turners Cross, the Limerick side emerged 2-0 winners against home side, who had lost just once in 23 previous league outings this season.

This evening was the fifth meeting of the teams this season - Cork winning the previous four and scoring 15 goals, without reply.

But Tommy Barrett's side defied all odds to stun the Cork this time round.

Treaty travelled south having saw their four game winning run come to an end last weekend when losing to Waterford in the Markets Field.

But 10-minutes into the tie, Ben O'Riordan unleashed an unstoppable effort from 30 yards to silence the home support.

Treaty brought that 1-0 lead into half time.

Just six minutes into the second half, Treaty were awarded a penalty and Marc Ludden buried his shot from the spot.

After this evening's stunning victory, Treaty are on the road again next Friday when it's a tie against bottom side Athlone Town before attentions turn to the FAI Cup against Moynooth University Town, which has been confirmed for Saturday August 27 at 5.30pm in John Hyland Park in Baldonnell, Dublin.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media