Search

31 Jul 2022

WATCH: Shane Dowling ends three year injury lay-off with winning goal in Limerick IHC

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

31 Jul 2022 11:03 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THREE years after sustaining the injury that forced his inter-county retirement at the age of 27, Shane Dowling returned to club championship action on Sunday evening.

Limerick's 2018 All-Ireland SHC winner lined out in goals for Na Piarsaigh in their Limerick intermediate club hurling championship clash with Feohanagh.

And, the former All-Star marked the occasion with the winning goal!

OPINION: My hurling Team of the Year for the 2022 season - Shane Dowling

A goal from current Limerick senior star Seamus Flanagan looked to have Feohanagh set for victory until a last gasp free for Na Piarsaigh.

Dowling already had two points scored from a free and a '65 when he made the trip forward for the free, which he duly crashed to the net for a 1-19 to 1-18 victory for the Caherdavin men.

Back in April, Dowling was introduced as a substitute in a county senior league tie for Na Piarsaigh against Monaleen - his first outing in 32-months. He has continued to train with Na Piarsaigh and was listed among the substitutes when their senior team played Doon on Saturday night and 24-hours later was in the starting team for the second string side of the Caherdavin club.

Dowling was forced to retire from inter-county hurling in July 2020 due to a persistent knee injury, which required three surgeries and on-going treatment since.

Dowling's last championship game in a Limerick jersey was the 2019 All-Ireland SHC semi final, when his wonder goal failed to see John Kiely's side reel in Kilkenny in Croke Park.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media