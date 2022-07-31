WATCH: Shane Dowling ends three year injury lay-off with winning goal in Limerick IHC

THREE years after sustaining the injury that forced his inter-county retirement at the age of 27, Shane Dowling returned to club championship action on Sunday evening.
Limerick's 2018 All-Ireland SHC winner lined out in goals for Na Piarsaigh in their Limerick intermediate club hurling championship clash with Feohanagh.
And, the former All-Star marked the occasion with the winning goal!
A goal from current Limerick senior star Seamus Flanagan looked to have Feohanagh set for victory until a last gasp free for Na Piarsaigh.
Dowling already had two points scored from a free and a '65 when he made the trip forward for the free, which he duly crashed to the net for a 1-19 to 1-18 victory for the Caherdavin men.
Back in April, Dowling was introduced as a substitute in a county senior league tie for Na Piarsaigh against Monaleen - his first outing in 32-months. He has continued to train with Na Piarsaigh and was listed among the substitutes when their senior team played Doon on Saturday night and 24-hours later was in the starting team for the second string side of the Caherdavin club.
Dowling was forced to retire from inter-county hurling in July 2020 due to a persistent knee injury, which required three surgeries and on-going treatment since.
Dowling's last championship game in a Limerick jersey was the 2019 All-Ireland SHC semi final, when his wonder goal failed to see John Kiely's side reel in Kilkenny in Croke Park.
