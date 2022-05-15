Search

15 May 2022

WATCH: John Kiely confirms Limerick to look for Gearoid Hegarty sending off to be rescinded

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Cusack Park

15 May 2022 7:31 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely insists that his side will look for Gearoid Hegarty's yellow card to be "rescinded".

Kiely confirmed after the draw with Clare, that Hegarty's second yellow card would be challenged by Limerick.

And, he hit out at the "narrative" surrounding Gearoid Hegarty's play at present.

"We have watched it back there on the tape and it's quite clear there is no contact - the player basically grabbed his stomach and threw himself down onto the ground and there is no contact. It's very disappointing and was much to do about nothing at the end of the day," outlined kiely.

"It's a card we would expect to be rescinded completely," he added.

"There is a narrative there at the moment that Gearoid is playing on the edge and it is feeding into people's decision making right now and it needs to stop because it's going to have a big impact and is just disappointing when you see a player do that." 

Overall, Kiely said he was happy with his team's display.

"That was a cracking game and both sides really went at it and there was a huge intensity to the game. It ebbed and flowed in terms of who was in the ascendancy and all told I would be really happy with the performance of the lads and I thought they really ground it out and kept their composure and found a way to get that last score we needed"

After the cracking Cusack Park encounter, Kiely spoke with the media.

