WATCH: Diarmuid Mullins says 'huge satisfaction' in Limerick's Munster U20 hurling title

LIMERICK'S Munster U20 hurling championship winning manager Diarmuid Mullins said that his side took "huge satisfaction" from this Wednesday's title win.

Limerick were minor champions three years ago but injury deprived the side in green and white of some key players, while star forward Cathal O'Neill wasn't eligible as he has since played with John Kiely's senior hurlers.

"We are absolutely delighted - it was a great game, a tight game but I think we were the better team over the hour but there was not that much in it," said Mullins after the four point victory in the TUS Gaelic Grounds over Tipperary.

"Tipp came back at us to get it to two points a couple of times but there is great character in our lads to be able to tag a few points on to win the game. We looked in control at 1-4 to 0-2 but we didn't push on after that. Still seven points at half time was a good lead. We started the second half ok but the second Tipp goal brought them back into it."

Limerick beat Clare, Cork, Waterford and Tipperary to lift the JJ Keannelly Cup.

"Two teams won three games to reach this final and we won tonight so I think it stands to reason that we were the best team in the competition which is fantastic."

After the 1-25 to 2-18 final win, Mullins spoke with the media.