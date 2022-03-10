WATCH: Aidan O’Connor delight as UL freshers complete historic hurling year for Limerick side

BALLYBROWN'S Aidan O'Connor was the Electric Ireland Man of the Match as UL won the All-Ireland Fresher Hurling Championship title on Wednesday evening.
UL were 1-20 to 0-11 winners over DCU with full forward O'Connor notching 0-7 (3frees) to follow his tally of 1-11 (0-6frees) in the semi final win over UCD.
For the first year team this victory completed a league and championship double to add to the senior Fitzgibbon Cup and intermediate championships already won in a historic haul for UL.
O'Connor was one of 10 from Limerick in the UL winning panel of 30 players.
After the presentation of the John Corcoran Cup to the winning captain Patrick Crotty, MOTM O'Connor spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.