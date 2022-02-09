WATCH: Brian Ryan insists UL must improve ahead of Fitzgibbon Cup semi final with Carlow

UL Fitzgibbon Cup manager Brian Ryan insists that his side have much work to do ahead of their semi final with IT Carlow.

The Limerick side will be away to DJ Carey's side in the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship semi final on Thursday February 17.

UL booked their place in the last four with five points to spare over Munster TU Cork on Tuesday.

"It's wasn't out best performance and we have a lot of learnings but at least we are in the semi final and that was the aim from the get-go," said Brian Ryan after the 2-22 to 1-19 win.

UL were 2-5 to 0-3 ahead in the early minutes but the Cork side battled back.

"We had a good start and then lost our way in certain periods in the game which is something we have to work on. Our first two games weren't really competitive and this was a better test," said Ryan, who is joined in the management team by Anthony Nash, Ger Downes, Ger Moroney and James McGrath.

Ryan spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader after that quarter final victory.