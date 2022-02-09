Search

09 Feb 2022

WATCH: Brian Ryan insists UL must improve ahead of Fitzgibbon Cup semi final with Carlow

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

09 Feb 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

UL Fitzgibbon Cup manager Brian Ryan insists that his side have much work to do ahead of their semi final with IT Carlow.

The Limerick side will be away to DJ Carey's side in the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship semi final on Thursday February 17.

UL booked their place in the last four with five points to spare over Munster TU Cork on Tuesday.

"It's wasn't out best performance and we have a lot of learnings but at least we are in the semi final and that was the aim from the get-go," said Brian Ryan after the 2-22 to 1-19 win.

UL were 2-5 to 0-3 ahead in the early minutes but the Cork side battled back.

"We had a good start and then lost our way in certain periods in the game which is something we have to work on. Our first two games weren't really competitive and this was a better test," said Ryan, who is joined in the management team by Anthony Nash, Ger Downes, Ger Moroney and James McGrath.

Ryan spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader after that quarter final victory.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media