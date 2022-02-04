WATCH: Jimmy Browne recalls Ardscoil Ris' 2010 Harty Cup breakthrough ahead of 2022 final

ARDSCOIL Ris made their Harty Cup breakthrough in 2010 when defeating Thurles in an epic final trilogy.

Declan Hannon, Shane Dowling, Kevin Downes and Adrian Breen all progressed from that starting team to win Liam MacCarthy Cup honours with Limerick.

Teachers, Liam Cronin, Derek Larkin and Niall Moran were joined in their 2010 management teams by outside coaches Jimmy Browne and Natal O'Grady.

Browne is now Vice-President of TUS, who are the new sponsors of all Munster Post Primary Schools GAA Championships.

Speaking with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader at the sponsors media event ahead of the 2022 final this Saturday, Browne recalled the breakthrough years for Ardscoil Ris.

Saturday's 2022 final brings Ardscoil Ris into opposition with St Josephs of Tulla in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1pm.

Clare GAA clubs Sixmilebrige and Broadford will have players on both panels.

As a Broadford GAA clubman, Browne also spoke of the significant role the Harty Cup plays in player development.

Pictured ahead of the 2022 TUS Harty Cup final: Colm Hayes, Chairman of Munster GAA Post Primary Schools, Shane O'Brien, joint captain of Ardscoil Rís, Ronan O'Connor, captain of St Josephs Tulla, Vincent Cunnane, TUS President, Vince Harrington, joint captain of Ardscoil Rís and Jimmy Browne, Vice-President TUS