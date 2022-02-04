Search

05 Feb 2022

WATCH: Jimmy Browne recalls Ardscoil Ris' 2010 Harty Cup breakthrough ahead of 2022 final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

04 Feb 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ARDSCOIL Ris made their Harty Cup breakthrough in 2010 when defeating Thurles in an epic final trilogy.

Declan Hannon, Shane Dowling, Kevin Downes and Adrian Breen all progressed from that starting team to win Liam MacCarthy Cup honours with Limerick.

Teachers, Liam Cronin, Derek Larkin and Niall Moran were joined in their 2010 management teams by outside coaches Jimmy Browne and Natal O'Grady.

Browne is now Vice-President of TUS, who are the new sponsors of all Munster Post Primary Schools GAA Championships.

Speaking with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader at the sponsors media event ahead of the 2022 final this Saturday, Browne recalled the breakthrough years for Ardscoil Ris.

Saturday's 2022 final brings Ardscoil Ris into opposition with St Josephs of Tulla in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1pm.

Clare GAA clubs Sixmilebrige and Broadford will have players on both panels.

As a Broadford GAA clubman, Browne also spoke of the significant role the Harty Cup plays in player development.

Pictured ahead of the 2022 TUS Harty Cup final: Colm Hayes, Chairman of Munster GAA Post Primary Schools, Shane O'Brien, joint captain of Ardscoil Rís, Ronan O'Connor, captain of St Josephs Tulla, Vincent Cunnane, TUS President, Vince Harrington, joint captain of Ardscoil Rís and Jimmy Browne, Vice-President TUS

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media