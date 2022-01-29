WATCH: Billy Lee heralds brilliant start as Limerick get round one football league win

LIMERICK senior football manager Billy Lee has heralded a "brilliant" opening round Allianz League win for his side.
The men in green had seven points to spare over Longford this Saturday in the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Division Three of the league.
Limerick scored four goals to see off the Leinster side and the manager was full of praise for the "fantastic application" by this players in the 4-9 to 1-11 victory.
Outside the victorious dressing room, Billy Lee spoke with members of the media and stressed the importance of building momentum into round two away to Antrim next Saturday.
Kathleen Finucane celebrating her 103 birthday last August. Also pictured were Marian Finucane, Fr Des Mc Auliffe, Holy Rosary Church and Loretto Finucane
A delegation from Limerick City and County Council will attend the St Patrick's Day parade in New York
Models from the Holman Lee Agency showcasing stunning bridal gowns this Saturday at the launch of the Mid West Bridal Exhibition which takes place on February 13 Picture: Mike Cowhey
University of Limerick's new Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) course has joined forces with Galway based Rent the Runway.
