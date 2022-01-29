First half goals power Limerick to Allianz Football League victory over Longford

LIMERICK made a winning start to their 2022 Allianz Football League Division Three campaign this Saturday.

Billy Lee's side were 4-9 to 1-11 winners over Longford in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick had 3-5 scored by half time and maintained that lead throughout the second half.

So a seven point half time lead was still a seven point margin at the final whistle.

Next up for Limerick is a trip to Belfast next Saturday to play Antrim.

It was 3-5 to 0-7 to Limerick at half time - all scores from play by the home side.

A Cillian Fahy scoring burst gave Limerick the ideal start to the new campaign.

The Drom-Broadford man kicked 1-3 from play in the half and had 1-2 inside the first five minutes.

He scored Limerick's first goal in the third minute - Padraig de Brun and Hugh Bourke creating the opening and when possession fell to Fahy he finished from close range.

Limerick had 1-2 scored before Longford opened their account in the ninth minute.

After the early scores Limerick then went 10-minutes without a score until Padraig de Brun pointed for a 1-4 to 0-2 lead.

James Naughton went close to another goal but Limerick did extend their lead when Hugh Bourke lofted over after another flowing move.

When Fahy had his fourth score of the half, Limerick were 1-5 to 0-4 clear on 20-minutes.

Just as they started on top, Limerick finished on top with two late Brian Donovan goals.

Both were delightful flowing moves full of support running from Limerick.

On 25-minutes, Donovan finished after Peter Nash and Fahy had assisted.

Then on 30-minutes, he raced in behind the defence and onto a perfectly floated pass from Bourke to again beat the goalkeeper.

Longford finished the half with second scores for both Matthews and Gallagher but Limerick were seven points clear at the interval.

The Leinster side made two substitutions in their attack at half time and reverted the experienced Michael Quinn to centre back.

The scores dried up on the resumption with just a point each in the opening 10-minutes of the second half - Josh Ryan with first Limerick score from a free.

James Naughton and Joseph Hagan then exchanged points to ensure Limerick were seven points clear with 20-minutes to play.

Goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan and Jim Liston then came to the Limerick rescue with two goal-line clearances as the men in blue and gold went in search of a goal.

Limerick also had the crossbar to thank when Jayson Matthews goalbound drive crashed back into play as the stopwatch entered the final 10-minutes.

Longford sub Darragh Doherty palmed home a goal in the first of five minutes of injury time to cut the gap to just two points.

Robbie Bourke settled Limerick nerves with a fine point in reply.

Then on the counterattack, came the fourth Limerick goal in the 75th minute - James Naughton finding the net.

SCORERS: Limerick: Brian Donovan 2-1, Cillian Fahy 1-3, James Naughton 1-1, Padraig de Brun, Hugh Bourke, Josh Ryan (free) and Robbie Bourke 0-1 each. Longford: Darragh Doherty (1free) 1-2, Joseph Hagan, Darren Gallagher (2frees) and Jayson Matthews 0-2 each, Oran Kenny (mark), Barry O'Farrell and Robbie Smyth 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins) Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Michael Donovan (Galbally); Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Pádraig de Brún (Firies, Kerry), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Ryan (Oola), Hugh Bourke (Adare). Subs: Paul Maher (Adare) for Michael Donovan, inj (5mins), Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys) for Padraig de Brun, inj (42mins), Robbie Burke (Adare) for Josh Ryan (60mins), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) for Bob Childs, inj (60mins), Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastle West) for Peter Nash (62mins).

LONGFORD: Paddy Collum (Fr Manning Gaels); Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta), Andrew Farrell (Cashel), Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond); James Moran (Killoe), Peter Lynn (Longford Slashers), Iarla O’Sullivan (Rathcline); Darren Gallagher (Granard), Ryan Moffett (Killoe); Aaron Farrell (Dromard), Michael Quinn (Killoe), Dessie Reynolds (Sean Connollys); Joseph Hagan (Dromard), Jayson Matthews (Mullinalaghta), Oran Kenny (Rathcline). Subs: Robbie Smyth (Abbeylara) for Aaron Farrell (h-t), Darragh Doherty (Mostrim) for Peter Lynn (h-t), Keelin McGann (Kenagh) for Joseph Hagan (46mins), Tadhg McNevin (Longford Slashers) for Darren Gallagher, inj (52mins), Ross McNerney (Dromard) for Oran Kenny (60mins), Cian Dooner (Killoe) for Robbie Smyth, inj (64mins).

REFEREE: Cormac Reilly (Meath)