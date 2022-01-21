WATCH: Brian Ryan insists Fitzgibbon Cup win over TUS MidWest was just 'step one' for UL

UL eased to a 31-point win over Limerick rivals TUS MidWest on Thursday night but manager Brian Ryan was quick to bring all back down to earth.
Just "step one" insisted the former Limerick senior hurling selector after his side had hit their city opponents for 5-30.
"It was a worthwhile exercise overall. Goals win matches and two or three goals in the first quarter put big pressure on the opposition," said the South Liberties man.
Ryan spoke with the Limerick Leader after the final whistle in Maguires Field.
