‘He’d want to work on his weak side,' John Kiely jokes of Tiger Woods’ prospects of hurling with Limerick 

LIMERICK senior hurling manager John Kiely was enjoying some down time this Monday in the company of none other than Tiger Woods.

The hurling boss posed for photographs with the legendary golfer as he prepared to tee off for his opening round in the JP McManus Pro-Am this Monday afternoon.

“There’s times we could do with him in Croke Park,” joked the Galbally man who was joined at the first tee by some of his hurling team including captain Declan Hannon and midfielder William O’Donoghue.

In relation to his team’s epic win over Galway on Sunday which has seen them through to their third All-Ireland in-a-row, John Kiely said: “We are delighted obviously with the result. Our focus has shifted now to two weeks' time. We’ll relax now today and get everything organised and we’re back on the training field tomorrow and we’re looking forward to that. It was a really tough game - it could have gone either way but we managed to finish the few scores at the vital time coming up to the end.”

A keen golf fan, John said watching Tiger Woods in the flesh was “incredible”.

“It’s a great opportunity to see some of these guys we watch every weekend on the tele. I watch a lot of golf, I enjoy it. It’s great to have it here in Limerick and so many charities will benefit from it. Fair play to JP and Noreen for what they are doing.”