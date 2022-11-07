Search

07 Nov 2022

Sláintecare Healthy Communities launches in Limerick city

Cathal Doherty

07 Nov 2022 2:16 PM

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

MEMBERS of the Southill community were treated to an eventful morning of coffee, food and live music as Sláintecare Healthy Communities (SHC) was launched in Limerick city.

Introduced nationally in 2021, SHC is a cross-Government initiative to deliver increased health and wellbeing services in 19 areas of greatest need across Ireland.

Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan TD was at Southill Hub to officially launch the programme.

The Limerick Sláintecare catchment areas include Southill, Ballynanty, Moyross, Prospect, Ballinacurra Weston, Ballinacurra Gardens, Janesboro, parts of Limerick city around Parnell Street and Gerald Griffin Street, King’s Island, Rathbane, Garryowen, Pennywell, Mulgrave Street and Old Cork Road areas and Woodlawn Park.

The launch of Limerick SHC is the successful culmination of close collaboration between the Department of Health, the HSE, Limerick City and County Council, Paul Partnership, Limerick Social Services Council and local communities.

Head of service for health and wellbeing at HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, Niamh Wallace commented: “Limerick was chosen due to the economic challenges and the health inequalities that are present in our community areas in Limerick,” Ms Wallace said.

The launch highlighted the SHC programmes that have been established across parts of Limerick. 

The SHC programmes aim to support people’s wellbeing within the community and provide better access to a range of services needed to help improve and promote healthier lifestyle behaviours.

These programmes include: We Can Quit - a friendly and supportive peer led stop smoking group delivered locally for men and women, Healthy Food Made Easy - a community delivery of healthy cooking and nutrition programmes, Making Every Contact Count - empowering local health professionals to deliver brief interventions and advice for patients to support healthy behaviours.

