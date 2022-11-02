Search

02 Nov 2022

Peter Pan and company land in Limerick for UCH panto extravaganza

Reporter:

Frances Fitzpatrick

02 Nov 2022 2:30 PM

JOIN THE boy who never grew up in this year's University Concert Hall Limerick Panto, Peter Pan!

The festive show will kick off on Thursday, December 15 and runs until Tuesday, January 3.

Over 16,000 tickets have been sold for this year's panto with the school shows sold out since June.

The cast will have their work cut out for them with 35 performances taking place over 18 days.

Peter along with his friends Wendy and Tinkerbell will travel to Neverland to take on the hilariously horrible Captain Hook and his band of pirates.

The show will be full of your favourite characters, stunning sets, crazy costumes and this year's biggest hits.

Sinead Hope, Director of UCH said: “Peter Pan will mark the 10th anniversary of the UCH Panto, and will see it return to the amazing, full scale production that audiences have come to love.

“We really can’t wait to bring the magic of the UCH Panto back this December and we look forward to welcoming families through our doors once again to make new Christmas memories!”

The full cast has already been announced with Fair City favourite Johnny Ward taking on the role of Captain Hook.

Johnny is currently participating in RTÉ One’s Hell Week Special Forces and was a grand finalist of RTÉ's 2019 Dancing with the Stars.

Johnny said: “I’m delighted to be returning to panto in Limerick! I had an absolute ball there in Aladdin in 2019 – audiences were amazing and really up for all the shouting and booing that I love as the baddie!”

UCH Panto veterans Richie Hayes and Myles Breen will return to the stage as Smee and Mrs Smee.

Evan O'Hanlon will be playing the title role after five years as the Ensemble and Dance Captain for the UCH Pantomime.

Broadcaster and radio presenter John Sharpson will take to the stage as Sharkey and Dublin based actor and performer Esther Brady will grace the stage as Wendy.

Shannon native Hazel Park will delight the audience as everyone's favourote fairy, Tinkerbell.

Tickets for Peter Pan are on sale now.

