In Pictures: 50 of the best photos from the Mary Immaculate College conferring ceremonies

THERE was much celebration at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) as almost 1,500 students from 30 counties, 25 countries and five continents were conferred with academic awards across the College’s undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Education and the Liberal Arts.
Speaking at the conferring ceremonies, Professor Eugene Wall, President of MIC congratulated graduates for their achievements and wished them every success in the future.
"I want to extend my warmest congratulations to you for arriving at this important milestone in your lives. We all share your pride today and we delight in your presence. My earnest wish for you is that the personal qualities and characteristics that you have developed will be key assets in enabling you to flourish both professionally and personally.”
Among the graduating cohort were 30 students who were presented with doctoral awards, the highest number of research degrees awarded in the College’s history.
Among those congratulating the College’s graduates on their achievements were a number of MIC alumni who each sent video messages wishing the Class of 2022 well, including Áine Fitzgerald, the first ever female Editor of the Limerick Leader newspaper, author Dan Mooney, David Graham, former Head of YouTube and Video Operations for Google in Europe and the Middle East; Fiona Cahill, Head of News at Clare FM, theatre practitioner; Ann Blake and Japan-based sports broadcaster John Gunning.
The mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Francis Foley was among those who joining graduates 'in person' to celebrate their achievements. President of the University of Limerick, Professor Kerstin Mey and Bishop of Limerick, Bishop Brendan Leahy also attended the conferring ceremonies.
Pictures by Brian Arthur, Don Moloney and Arthur Ellis