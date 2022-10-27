Limerick to host European premiere of award-winning film

THE European premiere of a feature documentary about a mission to find and surf a spectacular big wave in the Atlantic Ocean will take place in Limerick this weekend.

The award-winning Savage Waters will be the second of two films to be screened at the Belltable which is one of the venues for the Richard Harris International Film Festival.

The screening takes place on Friday evening and the film's director Mikey Corker and Taz Knight (protagonist) will be in attendance at the premiere. Both will take part in a Questions and Answers session after the screening.

For more details and tickets, click here.

The film, which is narrated by legendary British actor Charles Dance (Games of Thrones, The Crown), has received an amazing score by AVAWAVES and the cinematography has been praised by critics.

The World premiere of Savage Waters opened the DocLands film Festival in California in May and, last month, it won Best Feature Doc at the Wales International Film Festival.

The film will premiere in the UK next week when it opens the Liverpool Film Festival. It has also been nominated for Best Doc and Best Picture at the Paladino D'Oro in Italy which takes place in November.