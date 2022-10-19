Councillor credits 'people power' as future of post office in Limerick village is secured

AN Post has reached agreement with a new postmaster which will see the post office in Shanagolden re-open in the coming months.

While the exact details have not not been confirmed, news that the service is to be restored has been welcomed in all quarters.

There was anger in the village last month when local residents and customers learned of the closure at short notice. A demonstration was staged outside the post office to highlight the concerns and discussions have been ongoing behind the scenes since it closed on September 28.

Cllr Adam Teskey has been vocal in his criticism of the decision to close Shanagolden Post Office and says the decision to appoint a new postmaster is an example of "people power.

An Post has confirmed to Limerick Live that it has received representations from a number of local politicians, since the closure, including from Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan and Minister of State Niall Collins.

While agreement has been reached with a new operator, An Post has not confirmed if the post office will be located in the same premises. An exact opening date will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Reacting to the announcement that the service is to be restored, Cllr Teskey says the U-turn should act as a stark reminder to government that rural Ireland will not be walked over.

"I am now calling on our government representatives to renegotiate the deal that they have done with An Post dating back as far as 2018 whereby when a postmaster retires, the service is no longer provided within the community. This has to be changed fundamentally," he told Limerick Live.