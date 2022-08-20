WATCH: Thousands in attendance as Limerick's Cappamore Show makes welcome return

THERE was a hive of activity outside Cappamore today as the village's show made a welcome return for the first time this decade!

For the last two years, the popular event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place.

But it appeared people were making up for lost time, as thousands descended on the townland of Ballyvoreen where the show took place.

From a chance to have your picture taken with the Liam MacCarthy cup, the opportunity to pet some cute animals - or by the same token, enter your dog or cow into a show, the activities were thick on the ground.

One of the biggest attractions at the @cappamores is Liam MacCarthy! Elizabeth Mary O'Brien and Elizabeth Sheehan O'Brien, both Cappamore, and Con Sheehan, Mountcollins, with the Cup pic.twitter.com/bFtWBSrVD1 — Donal O'Regan (@DonalORegan1) August 20, 2022

Bright weather on the whole gave the public an even greater incentive to come out, with only a passing shower interrupting proceedings for a short time.

Cappamore Show secretary John Hassett, on whose land it took place was delighted.

Speaking during the day, he said: "We have great weather in Cappamore today. The sun is shining, the ground is good, the place is mobbed, and there is lots for people to see. Everyone is having a great time here and in really good form. It's great to be back, and it's great for all the people who have gone before us to see the Cappamore Show is still going and community spirit is still alive in East Limerick!"

