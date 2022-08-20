WATCH: Red letter day as Ukraine grain shipment docks in Limerick

IT'S BEEN a significant day in Limerick as tens of thousands of tonnes of corn arrived in a move which is hoped will aid the global food supply crisis.

This afternoon, Foynes Port welcomed the Panamanian ship the Navi Star which brought 33,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine.

It follows an international agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to facilitate the export of the material and other goods from the war-hit nation.

Below, the ship docked in Foynes Port. Picture: Liam Burke/Press22

The Navi Star was one of the first to successfully depart from the Port of Odessa in Ukraine after agreement was reached to clear the Russian blockade following months of negotiations.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko was on hand to met the crew upon its arrival into Foynes.

"Of course I am happy that Ireland is among the first countries to receive Ukrainian grain export. It's great we've been unblocked for a month following the Russian blockade. This will contribute to the complete removal of the food crisis from the global agenda, so it's very important for all of us, and Ukraine of course, as it demonstrates Ukraine is a reliable partner and a reliable global grain exporter and food supplier," she said.

"The market is stabilising."

The shipment was delivered to Ireland on behalf of the Irish grain and feed company R and H Hall.

The cargo will be discharged into storage before subsequent collection by customers in the coming weeks.