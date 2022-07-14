Passionate Limerick hurling family makes room in the leaba for Liam!

THERE are only a few more sleeps before the sliothar is thrown in by Colm Lyons in the 2022 All-Ireland final.

The excitement has got too much for this couple in Grange who have “taken to the bed”.

The fun creation is the brainchild of Ken and Triona Daly. The male mannequin has been a fixture outside their home ahead of All-Ireland finals but now he has a female companion.

“My missus was giving out that there was only one of them outside the door so he has a bit of company now,” laughed Ken.

It is a lovely GAA tradition passed down from mother to daughter.

“Triona’s mother Bridie O’Donnell is one of the Carrigs from West Limerick. She moved to Grange, married a local farmer. Whenever Limerick got to All-Ireland finals, which was not too often, she would always have a mannequin outside the house on a bike and a sign up.

“So when she passed away Triona wanted to keep the tradition going so that’s where it started from. That’s the reason for the mannequin,” explained Ken. The couple have two children – Cormac, aged 23, and Caoimhe, 20.

“They roll their eyes and go ‘that’s mam and dad’. They take no notice,” smiled Ken.

While the man in the bed may look like a gnome it is actually a mask.

“They are two disposable paint suits stuffed with straw. We had a Halloween mask of an old man’s face so we put that on him. It’s a bit of make and do. We didn’t have a mask for her,” said Ken.

However, some real lipstick and a wig completed the Limerick inspired ensemble.

“We had him sitting on a chair for years but he is getting too old so we found him a bed. We changed our daughter’s bed recently and it was being thrown out. I literally cut the bed and shortened it. It was a full size bed but we cut it down,” said Ken.

If you look closely you will see two miniature Liam MacCarthy Cups. And while it might be a tight squeeze the real one will be accommodated, as the sign says, “Make room in the bed for Liam!”.

The display has got a great reaction with motorists beeping horns outside the house near The Hamlet bar, and families getting out to take photos.

However, the couple in the bed will have to fend for themselves on Sunday as the Dalys will be in Dublin 3.

“We’ll be there. The only game we have missed was the Waterford one because we had Covid. We’ll be there in Croke Park with bells and whistles. I’d be disappointed if we don’t get it done. We’d be quietly confident,” said Ken.