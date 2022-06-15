Search

15 Jun 2022

WATCH: Taoiseach questioned on 'expert group' sent to address UHL overcrowding

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

15 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has been accused of "washing his hands" of the overcrowding issue at University Hospital Limerick.

The accusation was made by Clare TD Michael McNamara, who asked the Taoiseach if he even knew what was going on at the Emergency Department at UHL, on the same day that 105 people were recorded on trolleys at the Limerick hospital.

"The Taoiseach told me there was an expert group in place there to deal with overcrowding at the time and to develop recommendations into the future.

"I asked when it would report, to whom it would report and what were its terms of reference," Deputy McNamara said in a Dáil Debate on Tuesday, June 14.

The Independent Clare TD also said he had previously asked the Taoiseach whether the existing one model 4 hospital and the three model 2 hospitals were adequate.

Limerick landlord named on latest Revenue Tax Defaulters List

"The Taoiseach did not know. He told me would come back to me, but he did not. I wrote to him since. I still have no reply.

"Today, a month later, there are 105 people on trolleys in Limerick. That figure was 81 when I raised the issue a month ago," Deputy McNamara said.

In response, Taoiseach Martin said that the task force sent into UHL is "obviously reporting back to the HSE."

Deputy McNamara then accused Martin of using the HSE to "wash his hands of it", to which the Taoiseach replied:

"No, I did not. That is nonsense. We saw during the pandemic the value of a single body to manage a pandemic.

"God forbid if we had 15 separate regional bodies trying to manage a pandemic and all that would have unfolded. There are pluses and there are minuses. Medical advice, royal college advice and so on, have all been of the view the configuration..."

Closing the debate, Taoiseach Martin said that the team was appointed by the HSE and is reporting back in respect of the "challenges" facing UHL, where he said, there has "been very significant investment."

Deputy McNamara did not receive an update as to when this report would conclude.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media