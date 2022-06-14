Limerick landlord named on latest Revenue Tax Defaulters List

The Revenue Commissioners has published the latest List of Tax Defaulters
A LIMERICK-based landlord has reached a tax settlement with the Revenue Commissioners for more than €100,000.
According to the latest List of Tax Defaulters, which has just been published, a partnership of Rita O'Dowd and Audrey Hickey which has an address at 8 The Carlton, Shannon Street, Limerick agreed the settlement during the first quarter of this year.
The partnership, which has a listed occupation of landlord, has paid a total of €101,411 arising from an under-declaration of VAT.
According to the Revenue Commissioners, the agreed settlement includes €59,125 in tax, €24,548 in interest and €17,738 in penalties.
Details of nine settlements with a total value of €11.6m have been published this Tuesday.
Two of those who agreed settlements have addresses in County Dublin, while the other six have addresses in Cork, Galway, Kerry, Mayo, Carlow and Louth.
The highest single settlement was for a total of €9,984,534.
