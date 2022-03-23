WATCH: Tanaiste admits there could be delay on Limerick road project

AN Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has admitted there could be a delay to the €58m Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road following Roadbridge's receivership.

More than 150 local Limerick jobs are believed to be at risk after the directors of the embattled construction firm sought the protection of the court.

However, it has left question marks over the timeframe of the vital road link through Moyross, which Fine Gael TD Kieran O'Donnell told the Dail this week, is 30% complete.

Mr Varadkar, who is the Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment, admitted that following Roadbridge's receivership, this scheme, plus a housing plan for the northside estate which the company is also the lead contractor on, may have to be retendered.

Speaking in the Dail, he said: "The scheme has been under way for a year. The local authority is examining what optioins are available. If it has to be retendered, it will, and that will lead to a delay, but we will try and ensure this delay is kept to a minimum as well."

He was responding to a question from Fianna Fail TD Willie O'Dea who sought a commitment these projects will complete, and that work will re-commence as soon as possible.

Also addressing the debate, Mr O'Donnell urged discussions between the receivers - Stephen Tennant and Nicholas O’Dwyer of Grant Thornton - and the council over the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road.

"I can give you an assurance central government will work with the Peter McVerry trust and the road project that it's done quickly and we get these projects back on track and any delay is minimised," Mr Varadkar added.

The receivership of Roadbridge was also raised in Seanad Eireann on the first day back following the St Patrick's Day recess by Senator Maria Byrne.