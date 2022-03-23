Search

23 Mar 2022

WATCH: Tanaiste admits there could be delay on Limerick road project

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

23 Mar 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

AN Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has admitted there could be a delay to the €58m Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road following Roadbridge's receivership.

More than 150 local Limerick jobs are believed to be at risk after the directors of the embattled construction firm sought the protection of the court.

However, it has left question marks over the timeframe of the vital road link through Moyross, which Fine Gael TD Kieran O'Donnell told the Dail this week, is 30% complete.

Mr Varadkar, who is the Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment, admitted that following Roadbridge's receivership, this scheme, plus a housing plan for the northside estate which the company is also the lead contractor on, may have to be retendered.

Speaking in the Dail, he said: "The scheme has been under way for a year. The local authority is examining what optioins are available. If it has to be retendered, it will, and that will lead to a delay, but we will try and ensure this delay is kept to a minimum as well."

He was responding to a question from Fianna Fail TD Willie O'Dea who sought a commitment these projects will complete, and that work will re-commence as soon as possible.

Munster rugby star Conor Murray proposes to model girlfriend

Also addressing the debate, Mr O'Donnell urged discussions between the receivers - Stephen Tennant and Nicholas O’Dwyer of Grant Thornton - and the council over the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road.

"I can give you an assurance central government will work with the Peter McVerry trust and the road project that it's done quickly and we get these projects back on track and any delay is minimised," Mr Varadkar added.

The receivership of Roadbridge was also raised in Seanad Eireann on the first day back following the St Patrick's Day recess by Senator Maria Byrne.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media